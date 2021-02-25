New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Citing his party's recent success in the Surat municipal polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the AAP is the only party that is challenging the BJP in the country.

He was speaking at a roadshow in Seelampur ahead of the municipal by-elections here on Sunday.

The bypolls on five municipal wards in Delhi is being contested by the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Seeking vote for his party candidate, Kejriwal said the Congress is drawing a "zero and its useless to vote for it."

The AAP national convener also said his government has provided "zero power bills, good hospitals and schools" in Delhi and asked people to vote for party candidate in the municipal bypolls on Sunday.

