New Delhi, December 28: The AAP on Saturday criticised the BJP-led central government for not allocating space within the Rajghat complex in Delhi for the last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said that it "reflects poorly on India globally".

Singh was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday in the presence of top dignitaries from India and abroad. He passed away on the night of December 26 at the age of 92. Dr Manmohan Singh’s Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat: BJP Govt Couldn’t Give 1000 Yards of Land for Former PM’s Last Rites at Raj Ghat, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday stated, "It has been decided by the Government that a state funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on 28th December 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi.”

The AAP called on the BJP to clarify its stance and demanded an apology to Singh's family and the Sikh community. "Manmohan Singh, a global icon and India's only Sikh prime minister, was denied even 1,000 square yards of land for his cremation and memorial at Rajghat. Almost all former prime ministers were cremated there, but the BJP government refused this basic courtesy to Singh," said AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi’s Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher’s Paradise.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of disrespecting the Sikh community and questioned the rationale behind the decision. "This is not just an insult to PM Singh, but to the Sikh community and all Indians who value his contributions. The BJP's mindset is exposed -- they are unwilling to honor a man who served India with distinction for a decade," Singh said.

Highlighting the significance of Singh's contributions, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "His economic policies saved India during crises and propelled us forward. Yet, his funeral was relegated to Nigambodh Ghat, a decision that diminishes the dignity of his legacy."

AAP leaders argued that the denial of space at Rajghat sets a troubling precedent and reflects poorly on India globally. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to conduct the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh at a place where a memorial can be built.

The same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after a cabinet meeting, said the government would allocate space for the memorial and this had been communicated to Singh's family and the Congress president.

