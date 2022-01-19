Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar for the Goa Assembly polls on Wednesday assured a corruption-free Goa and promised to bring back the glory which the State lost in the last 20 years.

"I am guaranteeing you a Corruption-free Goa. We will get back Goa's lost glory. A Goa everyone dreamt of. Goa which lost its identity in the last 20 years, we promise to get back that Goa. I will keep every word that I have said and that is my guarantee," said Palekar.

Earlier today, the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced Amit Palekar as the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

"Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Bhandari Samaj is the biggest section of the society in Goa and are hurt that why no one amongst them is the chief minister. AAP's Goa CM face is Amit Palekar. He has done a lot for goa, contributed a lot in corona times, and a new face who has never done politics," said Kejriwal.

Before announcing the face, Kejriwal said that the people of Goa wants change because they are tired of the present party and government.

Kejriwal further said that the party had chosen an "honest man" as the face of its campaign in the coastal state. He also said that they had picked a person well known for the welfare work in the community.

AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties are also in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

