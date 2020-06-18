India News | Abhishek Dutt, Sadhna Bharti Appointed National Media Panelist of Congress Party

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti have been appointed as the National Media Panellists of the Congress party according to a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

Sanjay Jha was dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect, according to the statement.

"Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti appointed as National Media Panelist of Congress party. Sanjay Jha dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect," it read. (ANI)

