Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) Assam Police seized nearly 1,500 kg of contraband drugs in two separate operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sharing details of the two major busts on X on Friday, Sarma said, "In two separate operations, @golaghatpolice seized 512.58g of heroin worth Rs 3 crore and arrested 3 people."

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bringing Respite From Humidity; IMD Predicts Continued Rainfall in Several Parts of India (Watch Videos).

In another operation by Kokrajhar police, 963.19 kg of ganja was seized, he said.

"Our relentless pursuit against drugs will continue," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Una Accident: 26 Injured in Himachal Pradesh As Tempo Overturns While Trying To Avoid Hitting Another Vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)