Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Rainfall hit several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, bringing much-needed relief to the residents from prevailing humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light showers throughout the day.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the city. Mumbai has been experiencing pre-monsoon showers over the past few days.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims 'India Willing To Remove 100% Tariffs on US Goods', EAM Jaishankar Says 'Deal Far From Final'.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Sneaks Into Large Water Pipe at Ranthambore National Park, Touches and Plays With Tiger Cubs; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions.

In eastern India, especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, the weather is set to remain hot and humid.

However, residents in the national capital may find some relief from the heat.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said.

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heat waves in several northern states.

Meanwhile, rising temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have led to an increase in people getting admitted in hospitals.

Senior Consultant Medical, V Singh, said that children being admitted to hospitals have been suffering from typhoid, fever, loose motion, cold, and cough.

"Summers have started, and at this time, children suffer from typhoid, fever, loose motion, and cold and cough," Singh told ANI.

He further advised people to avoid the consumption of food from outside.

"Since the outside food is adulterated, our suggestion is to avoid it because some people mix such things that are not good for health... Around 200 patients are coming in and 25-30 children are being admitted..." he further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)