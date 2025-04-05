Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Emphasizing that all universities in the state should adopt a student-centric approach, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the authorities of the higher institutions to introduce market-driven courses aiming to provide a bright future to the students and get lucrative jobs.

The Chief Minister held a review with the Vice-Chancellors of all universities at the ICCC on Friday.

The CM asserted that state-owned universities should develop an ecosystem where students coming from rural backgrounds with limited financial resources pursue quality education to develop a career and make a bright future.

Students from affluent families are joining private universities by choosing courses that are in high demand in the market; the Chief Minister said poor students should also get such quality education in government universities and compete with the well-trained students in the private institutions.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that Vice Chancellors introduce advanced courses by cancelling all insignificant courses in universities that are teaching traditional courses due to the appointment of Professors and Assistant Professors in government-owned institutions long ago.

The CM asked the VCs to assign the administrative responsibilities to the Professors who are teaching the unimportant courses.

"The universities should not be converted into rehabilitation centers for some professors," the CM noted.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellors of the respective universities brought to the CM's attention the problems, mainly the shortage of professors, buildings, and other facilities in the institutions.

In a quick response, the CM said that the government is ready to allocate necessary funds to improve education standards in universities.

The CM also asked the Vice Chancellors of all universities to hold a meeting and discuss the common problems facing the universities with State Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao and submit a report on the steps to be taken to the government.

The meeting is also attended by Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisors Kesava Rao, Srinivasa Raju, Higher Education Board Chairman Balakishta Reddy, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Technical Education Commissioner A Sridevasena, Primary Education Director Narasimha Reddy, Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali and others. (ANI)

