Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The last rites of Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj were performed in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon on Sunday.

Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj embraced death through the practice of 'sallekhna', a voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification.

Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, a statement from the teerth said.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained Samadhi through 'Sallekhna' at Chandragiri teerth at 2:35 am, the statement said.

Chhattisgarh government has declared a half-day state mourning today i.e. on 18 February on the demise of Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.

"During this period, the national flag will remain at half-mast and no state functions/programs will be organised," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of Jain muni.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more," PM Modi wrote on X.

His post added, "I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings."

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a post in Hindi on X, expressed "shock" over the death.

"I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri," Nadda wrote on X.

"Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell from the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," the statement said. (ANI)

