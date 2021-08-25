Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI): Active coronavirus cases increased by 384 again as Andhra Pradesh reported more number of fresh infections as against recoveries on Wednesday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the state reported 1,601 fresh cases, 1,201 recoveries and 16 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Punjab: 46 Pakistani Hindus, Who Came to India on Pilgrimage 1.5 Years Ago & Got … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Consequently, the number of active cases went up to 14,061.

The total positives so far stood at 20,06,191, recoveries at 19,78,364 and toll 13,766.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

East Godavari district reported 273, West Godavari 221, Chittoor 217, SPS Nellore 208, Prakasam 124, Guntur 123, Krishna 116 and Kadapa 108 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam added 98, while the remaining four districts registered less than 40 new cases each.

Chittoor had six fresh fatalities, East Godavari, Krishna and SPS Nellore two each, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)