Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Sensex Nosedives 1,432 Points at 52,870.92; Nifty Down by 410 Points.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10 Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them.

Besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested, sources in the police said.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)