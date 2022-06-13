OnePlus' upcoming smartphone codenamed Ovaltine is said to launch soon. The smartphone is rumoured to debut as OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the handset have been leaked online by a tipster. Yogesh Brar has leaked some images of the upcoming smartphone in collaboration with OnSiteGo. OnePlus 10T May Come Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10 (Photo Credits: Yogesh X OnSiteGo)

According to the leaked renders, OnePlus' upcoming smartphone seems to have the same camera layout as that of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The camera module is stretched out to the edge. At the front, there is punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, and the display appears flat. The power button is located to the left, whereas the volume rocker is placed at the left edge.

OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10 is said to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For clicking photographs, the handset could get a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10 is likely to be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

