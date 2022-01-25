Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Dileep appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for interrogation on the third consecutive day in a case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017.

In the last two days, the crime branch officials interrogated Dileep and other four accused for 22 hours.

On Saturday, the Kerala High Court had restrained police from arresting Dileep till January 27. The Court also directed the accused including Dileep to report before the investigation officer from 9 am till 8 pm on January 23, January 24 and January 25. The Court also made it clear that they shall be available for interrogation and such other investigation as may be necessary.

Crime Branch registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials.

They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused.

Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the Actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

