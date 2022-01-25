Oppo Watch has been reportedly spotted on the official India website, revealing its design. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and then shared online. However, the landing page of the smartwatch is not available now. The listing did not reveal many specifications and a specific launch date, but reports have claimed that Oppo might introduce the Watch Free along with the Reno7 Series. Oppo Reno7 Series India Launch Confirmed for February 4, 2022.

As a reminder, the Reno7 Series has been confirmed to debut in India on February 4, 2022. Oppo Watch Free was launched in China last year with a price tag of CNY 549 (approximately Rs 6,200). The NFC model costs CNY 599 (approximately Rs 6,800). So we expect the price of the Indian model to be somewhere around it.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Watch Free could sport a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 280x456 pixels. It will get an e-sports mode that transfers all smartphone notifications to the smartwatch. The device is rumoured to pack a 230mAh battery which can offer up to 14 days of battery life. It is likely to come with more than 100 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep monitoring, daily activity and more.

