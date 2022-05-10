Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF P V Rama Sastry on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu Frontier.

The visit comes in the backdrop of uncovering of a cross-border tunnel in the Samba sector recently.

Sastry is on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier to review the security situation along the IB, a BSF spokesman said.

He visited Samba and Kathua sectors where he took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations. He also visited the recently detected tunnel site in the Samba area, the official said.

On the occasion, Inspector General (IG) of Jammu Frontier D K Boora flagged issues being faced on the Indo-Pak border, including detecting of tunnels and cross-border smuggling and dropping of weapons by drones, he said.

Boora also gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB in Jammu, the spokesman said.

He further described the general security scenario of the area of operation, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the border.

ADG Sastry also interacted with jawans and praised them for displaying alertness in the recent detection of the tunnel as well as their dedication towards performing duty in a challenging scenario, the spokesman said.

