Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to enquire about the health of former minister Kalyan Singh, the hospital said in a statement.

Singh, 89, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"Former chief minister of UP and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh was clinically doing better till late afternoon of July 17. In the evening, he complained of respiratory discomfort with abdominal distension. Oxygen therapy was started. All appropriate blood tests were done. USG imaging, ECHO and consultations from Neurology, Cardiology, Gastromedicine, Gastrosurgery, Nephrology and Pulmonary Medicine was done on urgent basis and therapy optimised," the SGPGIMS said in its statement.

"Escalation of antibiotics and antifungals have been done considering the possibility of new onset infection/sepsis," the hospital said, and added that Chief Minister Adityanath visited the veteran leader on Sunday afternoon.

