Kochi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan on Sunday asked the Lakshadweep administration to adopt innovative and scientific ideas in the marketing sector to help fishermen.

After arriving in Agatti from Bangaram island for a three-day visit, the minister flagged off a cycle rally campaign organized by a group of students and fishermen on Agatti island as part of the ongoing National Unity Day celebrations in Lakshadweep, a release said.

He then cycled a short distance with the children, visited tuna fish processing areas in Lakshadweep and then interacted with fishermen regarding the difficulties faced by them, it said.

After listening to their problems, the minister instructed the officials accompanying him for a swift redressal.

It also said that the Union Minister directed top officials of the Lakshadweep administration to adopt innovative and scientific ideas in the fisheries sector.

He returned to Kochi on Sunday.

