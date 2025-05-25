New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Following heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday, 49 flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 49 flights were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am. Normal services restored," Delhi Airport sources said.

49 flights included 17 international flights, Airport sources added.

The Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am on Sunday.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport stated, "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

Meanwhile, the temperature dropped by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius from 31 to 22 degrees Celsius, as seen from Lodhi Road data.

The temperature fell between 1:15 am to 02:30 am today morning due to the thunderstorm.

In the Safdarjung Airport the temperature dropped from 31.0°C to 21.0°C. In the Palam Airport from 29.0°C to 22.0°C. In Pusa it fell from 31.8°C to 20.5°C. In Pragati Maidan temperature fell from 31.4°C to 21.3°C. In Lodhi Road temperature dropped from 31.0°C to 22.3°C.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall over Delhi observed at 08:30 hrs IST today at Lodhi Road was 69.6 mm, at Aya Nagar it was 37.0 mm, at Safdarjung it was 81.4 mm, Palam reported 68.5 mm, and Ridge reported 69.1 mm.

Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Visuals from Delhi's Minto Road showed a car submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall.

Clearance work was carried out at the Akbar Road after several trees fell due to storms and heavy rainfall last night in the NCR.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the heavy rains. Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement were witnessed at Dhaula Kuan.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Nanakpura Underpass following heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next one to two hours.

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking. Crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. Dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take all necessary precautions to stay safe. (ANI)

