New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 53-year-old advocate was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday evening, police said.

Two assailants on a motorcycle shot at advocate Virender Kumar who was in a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said.

Kumar lived in Dwarka Sector-12, police said, adding that he was an advocate by profession.

Prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. Multiple teams are working on the case from all angles, they added.

