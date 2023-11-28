Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Ahead of the winter session, the Samajwadi Party (SP) called a meeting of party MLAs under the chairmanship of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. After the ban on banners and placards, Samajwadi Party MLAs have found a new way to protest in the assembly.

All the MLAs of SP arrived at the meeting wearing black clothes. They said that they were wearing black clothes to protest against the government's poor handling of the law and order situation in the state and rising unemployment.

On Monday, new rules were framed ahead of the assembly session in which a ban was imposed on displaying placards and banners for protest.

SP MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Baig appeared with the message of protest printed on his clothes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both the Deputy Chief Ministers were present in the meeting of the Legislative Party of BJP and allies for the monsoon session of the Assembly starting today.

The four-day session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been convened by the state cabinet from today. The assembly will be governed by new rules.

After 65 years, the conduct of the Assembly session will be governed by new rules.

Legislators will not be allowed to carry flags, banners and mobiles in the Assembly House. No tearing of documents will be allowed inside the assembly. Women members will get a special preference to speak.

Massive numbers of security personnel have been deployed outside the UP State Assembly as the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha is set to begin today. (ANI)

