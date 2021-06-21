New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Days after a monkey wandered into a Delhi Metro train, the DMRC on Monday said it plans to work out a standard operating procedure to tackle such issues in future.

The video of the the primate cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a train on the Blue Line before settling on a seat was widely shared on the social media, drawing mirth from the netizens.

"The monkey had sneaked into the train at the Akshardham Metro Station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station," the DMRC had said in a statement on Monday.

The simian, which had entered a compartment of the train, ambled around in the coach and did playful antics, much to the surprise of the commuters.

The video which had surfaced on the social media on Saturday showed the monkey roaming around and then climbing onto the handrail bar before traipsing to the neighbouring coach.

"The DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into metro premises for passengers' safety," the statement said.

In this connection, DMRC would also like to appeal and advise passengers to refrain from encouraging, feeding (animals) or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation, it added.

In the past, DMRC had roped in services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys on being spotted at vulnerable stations, by mimicking a langur's voice, officials said.

The DMRC once again appeals to the general public to inform the train operator or metro authorities in case of such an incident, for immediate remedial action, the statement said.

The Delhi Metro authorities had on Sunday said "no harm was caused to anyone" in the incident.

The DMRC officials earlier said there have been a couple of similar incidents in the past as well.

