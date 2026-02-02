Kohima, February 2: Are you wondering where and how to check Nagaland State Lotteries results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, February 2? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The results of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly will be announced shortly from Kohima. The lottery draw of Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery will begin at 8 PM. The Dear Clover Monday lottery draw is part of the state's daily "Dear" series which offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to watch the live streaming of Dear Clover Monday lottery and know the winning numbers of today's lottery.

It is worth noting that the Nagaland State Lottery's "Dear Clover Monday" is the primary night draw held every Monday at 8:00 PM. Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, this draw is a staple of the "Lottery Sambad" series and was previously known as the "Dear Finch" lottery. Tickets are priced at a highly accessible INR 6, attracting thousands of participants. For the draw held today, February 2, the results of Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery are declared live and made available in PDF format shortly after the draw concludes on the official Nagaland Lotteries website and authorised portals. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of February 1 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lotter players who purchased tickets for the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery can verify their winning numbers and check the detailed results online. Participants can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to check today's lottery results and the outcome of the Dear Clover Monday lottery draw. Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today above. The live draw of Nagaland lottery will provide players the latest updates on the results and winning numbers.

Trending keywords for the Nagaland State Lottery "Dear Clover Monday" on February 2, reflect a high volume of searches from participants tracking the 8:00 PM evening draw. The most prominent keywords being used by lottery users include "Dear Clover Monday Result", "Dear Clover 8 PM Today", "Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Today", "Nagaland Lottery Live Result", "Dear Lottery Result 02.02.2026", "Nagaland Sambad Live" and "Dear Clover Monday 1 Crore Winner". Nagaland lottery winners of today's Dear Clover Monday lottery must filed the claims within 30 days of the draw, keeping in mind that a flat 30 per cent TDS is deducted from taxable amounts before disbursement.

