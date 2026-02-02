Digital boundaries have become a central point of contention in modern dating, and Splitsvilla X4 winner Sakshi Shrivas is the latest public figure to weigh in. The reality TV star recently shared her perspective on social media behaviour, specifically addressing why she believes it is problematic for individuals in committed relationships to "like" certain posts from members of the opposite sex. Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Viral Video Controversy: Splitsvilla Fame Couple Break Silence on Alleged MMS Leak, Call It Fake.

For Shrivas, the act of engaging with suggestive or "thirst trap" content is not a harmless double-tap, but rather a sign of deeper underlying issues within a partnership.

Defining Digital Boundaries

In a recent video shared with her followers on Instagram, Shrivas articulated that social media interactions often mirror a person's level of respect for their partner. She argued that "liking" photos of others, particularly those intended to garner sexual attention, crosses a line of digital fidelity.

“If you are a committed man, liking sexual and provocative pictures of other women on Instagram, I am judging you so hard. And not myman, thank you God. He would never even think. I don't even have to tell him this, "Shrivas stated.

She emphasised that while the internet is a public space, the choice of who to interact with is personal. According to Shrivas, these actions can trigger insecurities and create unnecessary friction between couples.

The Psychology of the 'Like'

Shrivas went on to explain the intent behind such social media engagement. From her perspective, a "like" is rarely accidental and often serves as a form of validation that should be reserved for one's partner.

According to Sakshi, it’s not just a button; it’s an acknowledgement. She added, "Are you not attracted to your partner. Because when you are liking someone else's picture, liking is validation, liking is atttention, liking is a choice. You are telling the other person 'Hey, I like your picture. Maybe I'm interested'."

Sakshi Shrivas Calls Out the Social Media Habit That Ruins Relationships

She suggested that this behaviour often points to a lack of maturity or a lingering desire for outside attention, which can ultimately erode the foundation of trust in a long-term relationship. She concluded by saying that "Sirf ek like to hai" is such a lame excuse given by my men to dodge accountability. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Anuska Ghosh EVICTED From Sunny Leone’s Dating Show As ‘Paisa Villa’ Sees Its First Elimination.

Sakshi Shrivas and Justin D’Cruz’s Relationship

Sakshi Shrivas’s insights come from a place of personal experience, as her own romantic life has been a subject of public interest since her time on Splitsvilla. Shrivas is currently in a steady relationship with fellow contestant Justin D’Cruz. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Khushi Rawal SLAMS Mohit Magotra for Grabbing Her Hand During Paisa Challenge; Know What Happened.

The couple, who found a connection during the filming of the reality show, has remained one of the few pairs to maintain their bond post-production. Known for their frequent collaborations and public displays of affection on social media, Shrivas and D’Cruz often cite mutual respect and clear boundaries as the keys to their lasting partnership.

