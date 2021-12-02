Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) After receiving the highest rainfall in October in the last 120 years, Kerala in November also received precipitation which was the highest in the last 12 decades.

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala in November received 394.1 mm rainfall which is the highest since the year 1901 and more than triple what the state got last year during this month.

In November of 1901, the state had received 350.8 mm rainfall and after that it received more than 300 mm precipitation in November of four other years -- 1960 (358 mm), 1977 (361.7 mm), 1978 (365.6 mm) and 2010 (335.1 mm) -- the IMD has said.

According to IMD, the normal rainfall for this month of the year is 153.33 mm.

