Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday made a veiled attack at Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over this statement that the narcotics business is used to fund anti-national activities and PM Narendra Modi had assured that demonetisation would curb the drug mafia.

"Who is heading the government?" Raut asked.

"If he (Mohan Bhagwat) says something, it has significance, but if narcotics' money is being used against nation, who is heading the government?...The PM had said that money to terrorists, drugs mafia will stop with demonetisation..," said the Shiv Sena leader while speaking to reporters.

Raut further stated that if the "link" of narcotics money with anti-national activities has not been broken then RSS's concern is right and we (the party) also agree with their concerns.

Earlier in the day, the RSS chief in his annual Vijaya Dashami address said, "There is no control over what is shown on OTT platforms. Post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled," said RSS chief.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS' stand on many issues of national importance is known. (ANI)

