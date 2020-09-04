Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A relative of a person who died by suicide allegedly attempted suicide on Friday.

A person Rajasekhar had died by suicide late on Thursday night. His family members have alleged that he did so as he was beaten by the police.

In connection with that, his paternal aunt Kamireddy Saraswati has attempted suicide by consuming sanitizer on Friday noon. However, her family members immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Kanchikacharla. After treatment, she was discharged immediately.

Later, she went to Kanchikacharla Police Station and complained about her nephew's suicide.

A youth from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district died by suicide on Thursday after he jumped into the Krishna river at the Paritala village.

The family members of the victim alleged that the youth, Rajasekhar, took the drastic step after police beat him on Thursday night.

As per the police, the youth was caught late on Wednesday night playing card games and were taken to the police station.

"Rajasekhar and his friends were brought to the police station after they were caught playing card games very late at night. Two motorcycles and five mobiles were seized. The following night, the youths were called to pick up their things," the police had said.

Family members alleged that the Kanchikacherla police targeted Rajashekhar as he was the only one beaten, out of all his friends.

"After Rajasekhar and his friends were taken to the police station, they were only released after a local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader talked to the police. As a token of gratitude, Rajasekhar lauded the TDP leader on his social media accounts. Local opposition YSRCP supporters informed the police about this. When they were called the following day to collect their things, the police only beat up Rajasekhar but spared his friends," the victims' relatives had said.

Raghunadh, Kanchikacharla Sub-Inspector rubbished the family's allegations and had said, "On Thursday, we came to know that Rajasekhar had posted on social media that we left them after listening to some political leader. In the evening we gave them counselling that it was not correct to say such things. We have not physically manhandled anyone. Rajasekhar seemed very sensitive. We don't know why he died by suicide." (ANI)

