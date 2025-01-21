Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 21(ANI): Tripura marked its 53rd Statehood Day with a grand celebration at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, in Agartala on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Manik Saha, who led the observance of this historic occasion.

The programme was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Ministers from various departments of the state.

During the event, 15 prestigious awards were presented to individuals for their outstanding contributions, including the State Civil Awards and Statehood Day Awards, honoring those who have significantly impacted the state's progress and development.

The observance of Tripura Statehood Day 2025 was a momentous occasion, reflecting the state's rich history, achievements, and commitment to further progress under the leadership of CM Manik Saha and the dedicated government officials.

In a post on X CM Manik Saha greeted the people of Tripura and wrote, "Let us pledge today to develop a better and better Tripura through the development and all-around progress of the state with the cooperation of all. On the 53rd Full Statehood Day, I extend my heartfelt love and greetings to all the people of Tripura.

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Tripura on Statehood Day on Tuesday and remarked that the states are contributing to national progress.

Taking to X, he shared, "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development."

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

Earlier on Monday, the CM inaugurated Purvottar Adi Bazar and said people from all other eight Northeast states have visited here and that the state of Tripura has immense potential and has a lot of tourist and religious places.

"During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, there used to be a 'Look East Policy,' and after the formation of PM Modi-led government, the 'Act East Policy' has been adopted... Northeast states are naturally blessed...For the first time, Purvottar Aadi Bazar is being organised in Tripura... People from all eight Northeast states have come here... Tripura has a lot of potential and the state has a lot of tourist places and religious places. Tripura's per capita income is second in the North East..." said the Chief Minister.

Emphasising the need to become self-reliant, the Chief Minister said that we should not just try to find jobs and seek financial assistance from the government but become a financial institution in ourselves. (ANI)

