Agra, Apr 17 (PTI) A sub-inspector here was fined for not wearing a mask and a departmental probe ordered against him after a video allegedly showing him forcing traders to shut their shops and issuing challans to people for violating coronavirus guidelines surfaced on social media, according to an official.

The incident took place at a market in Agra's Kagarol on Saturday.

Shopkeepers protested against SI Dilaver Singh and made a video of the incident.

SP (West) Satyajeet Gupta said in the video, the SI is seen forcing shopkeepers to shut their shops. The SI is seen without uniform and a mask.

"SI Dilaver Singh was challaned for not wearing a mask,” he said, adding that a departmental probe has been ordered against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)