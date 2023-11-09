New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday organised an event to mark the flag off of a trial shipment of bananas from India to Europe for the first time by sea.

This groundbreaking initiative is aimed at enhancing the market share of Indian bananas in the European market, a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

The event was graced by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev. It showcased the export of a substantial quantity of bananas from Maharashtra to Europe, a momentous step forward for the Indian agricultural export sector.

A total of 19.50 metric tons of bananas (1080 X 18.14 per box net weight) were exported by the APEDA registered exporter that is, M/s INI Farms Private Limited in Maharashtra. The flag off of bananas took place at Vasunde, Baramati - Kurkumbh Road, Daund in Pune and it will be carried out via sea transportation through Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai.

The entire support to commence export activities was given by APEDA to M/s INI Farms Private Limited in Maharashtra, marking the initiation of a new era in Indian banana export, the release stated.

Also present on the occasion were Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Division (FFV Division) General Manager Vinita Sudhanshu, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head Nagpal Lohkare other senior officials of the state government, banana exporters, progressive banana farmers and representatives of INI Farms.

APEDA's commitment to promote Indian agricultural products in international markets is underscored by this milestone event, with the trial shipment of bananas to Europe being a significant step in this endeavour, the release said.

APEDA is actively working with stakeholders to further these goals and strengthen India's position in the European market, the release stated. (ANI)

