New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the compilation of 75,000 success stories of farmers who were able to double their income in recent years.

The compilation has been done by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 102 Lives Lost in Rain and Flood Incidents Since June 1, Says Report.

Naidu complimented the agriculture minister for achieving the feat and hoped that the experience of these farmers will motivate others to adopt innovative ways to boost their production and income, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The meeting took place at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Gives Nod to State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan also called on the vice president separately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)