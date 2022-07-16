Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A total of 102 lives have been lost in rain and flood-related incidents that struck Maharashtra since June 1, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index.

As many as two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state.

As per the SDMD, the death toll of animals stands at 189 so far.

A total of 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been positioned by the government in several districts of the state.

Around 11,836 persons have been evacuated so far, and 73 relief camps have been set up.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday.

The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5 mm) at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra on July 17.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon.

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahemadnagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna,Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded,Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains were on red alert till July 14, with an orange alert over Mumbai. (ANI)

