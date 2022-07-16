Chandigarh, July 16: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given his nod to constitute a fund aimed at tackling any unforeseen natural disaster effectively, an official statement said on Saturday. The statement quoting the CM said the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) has been constituted under section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

With this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched, Mann said, expressing hope that these measures will help the state in coping with and mitigating natural calamities. The fund has been constituted on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Launch Anti-Corruption WhatsAPP Helpline on Shaheed Diwas 2022.

The state's share in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026 will be 25 perc ent while the Central share will be 75 per cent, said Mann. The chief minister said a total sum of Rs 729.60 crore will be available in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026, which will be instrumental in further augmenting the preparedness of the state for any sort of natural disaster.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)