New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Congress has called a meeting of all its general secretaries and state incharges on August 16 for the preparation of a mega rally to be held in Delhi and 'mehngai chaupals' across the country as part of its protests against price rise, GST on essential commodities and unemployment, said sources.

Congress has stepped up its attack on the central government and has decided to organise 'chaupals' (meetings) across the country to protest issues like inflation and unemployment.

The party will hold a series of protest rallies in various parts of the country, including agricultural and mandis and retail markets, starting from August 17 till August 23.The protest rally will end in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan on August 28.

Congress General Secretary and Communication Incharge Jairam Ramesh in a statement said the the party's nationwide agitation on August 5 against the current government's "anti-people policies strongly resonated with the people".

Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to tar legitimate protest as "black magic" only highlights the BJP government's insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment.

The Congress party aims to take this fight forward with the upcoming protests.

Ramesh further added that "The people of India are suffering because of the Modi government's economic mismanagement. Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse."

"The Indian National Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)