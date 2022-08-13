Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 9th Independence Day address to the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort. (Photo Credit- PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 9th Independence Day address to the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort as India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British rule under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Government.

PM Modi's speech is likely to begin at around 7:30 AM after he unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort.

When to watch PM Narendra Modi Speech live on August 15?

On Monday, August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence from the British Raj. The day will begin with the hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by the PM's speech, starting at 7:30 am.

Where to watch PM Narendra Modi Speech live on Independence Day?

The PM's address to the nation will be broadcast live by national public broadcaster Doordarshan. It will also be live-streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on its YouTube channel, as well as on its Twitter handle.

Watch PM Modi’s Independence Day 2022 Speech Live:

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will also air the national address and will provide live updates of the speech on the PMO's Twitter handle.

