Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto, which promises to hold a caste-based census, a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level and enactment of a law to implement the mininum support price for farmers in the state among other gaurantees.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were among those who released the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office here.

The party said it is committed to enacting a specific law to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP) called the Minimum Support Price Guarantee Act, following the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations.

The manifesto promises Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers and free education in private institutions after introducing RTE law.

Chief Minister Gehlot, after releasing the manifesto, said that his government is aiming to achieve the number-one position in per capita income in the country.

"...The way in which we have managed the financial situation of Rajasthan, the people of Rajasthan will feel proud about it... The per capita income has increased by 46.48 per cent in Rajasthan. Till 2030, it is our dream to achieve the number-one position in per capita income. In 2020-21, the state GDP reached 19.50 which is the highest in the decade..." Gehlot said.

After the release of the manifesto, Kharge addressed mediapersons and stated that Rajasthan has always been a stronghold of the party.

"Rajasthan has always been a stronghold of the Congress. We have always made promises that could be fulfilled," Kharge said.

The Congress manifesto stated that wherever the party forms its government, it has also promised for a caste survey in Rajasthan.

"To formulate policies based on the spirit of equal social welfare for all sections of the society, we will conduct caste-based census." The party further pledged to increase the amount of the 'Chiranjeevi' scheme-- the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually.

"The price of gas cylinder which is currently Rs 500, will be reduced Rs 400. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days," it added.

The Congress also promised to provide houses for everyone by bringing the Right to Housing Act. "We will provide education facility till class 12 instead of class 8 under RTE by bringing education guarantee law in the state," the manifesto read.

It pledged to introduce legislation for strengthening the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), address pay scale discrepancies across various government cadres, including ministerial staff and granting APEX scale promotions in various state services.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats in the state, 199 will be contested on November 25 as the elections in the Karanpur assembly constituency were adjourned after the Congress candidate from Karanpur, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, passed away due to sepsis. Koonar was the sitting MLA from Karanpur.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)

