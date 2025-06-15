Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains so far, an official said on Sunday.

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also underway, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College here said.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2025 Date: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Detailed Schedule of UGC NET Exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Exam City Slips and Admit Cards Expected Next.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.

The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight. Former CM Rupani was among the passengers killed in the tragedy.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

One passenger miraculously survived.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed in the plane crash on Thursday.

The aircraft came down moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the Medical College in Meghaninagar area and going up in flames.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)