New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The AICC (All India Congress Committee announced Priyanka Gandhi as the Chairperson of the Assam Congress screening committee on Saturday ahead of the State Assembly Legislative elections 2026.

The Assam Screening Committee is formed with Priyanka Gandhi as the chairperson, with Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood, Dr. Sirivella Prasad as members.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 4, 2025: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry was also announced as the chairperson of Kerala, with T.S. Singh Deo as the chairperson for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry screening committee.

B.K. Hariprasad was also declared as the West Bengal screening committee's chairperson. Congress has made moves in poll-bound states to strengthen the party's campaign for the 2026 Legislative Elections, where they are aiming for electoral wins.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 4, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Currently, Asaam is led by the BJP following their win in the 2026 elections.

Earlier, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said that the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed to undertake any visionary plan beyond turning women and economically backward sections of society into mere beneficiaries in the name of welfare schemes.

Addressing a press conference in Tinsukia, he said that the BJP will not be able to mislead the conscious people of Assam.He said that although the Himanta government has decided to provide ₹1,500 to temple attendants, no concrete steps have been taken to make the sattras economically self-reliant.

Stating that the BJP may put up any show of strength it wants, Gogoi said the upcoming Assam Assembly elections will be highly engaging.

"This time, the people of Assam will show the entire country that when a self-respecting populace unites, an arrogant and corruption-ridden government collapses easily. The BJP will not be able to mislead the conscious people of Assam," he asserted.

Gogoi stated that there is nothing new about distributing schemes, as programmes like Arunodoi exist in almost every state of India. What Assam truly needs, he said, are schemes that can make ordinary people economically self-sufficient.

"During the Congress government, emphasis was laid on economic empowerment. Even sattras were extended such support. As a result, many sattras are still able to sustain themselves independently, at least to some extent," Gogoi said.

He further added that if the Congress comes to power, the party will study ways to ensure genuine empowerment of women and introduce new schemes accordingly. Real development, he said, can only be witnessed when schemes address the actual problems faced by the people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)