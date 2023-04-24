Guwahati, Apr 24 (PTI) AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh will visit Guwahati on Thursday to oversee preparations of the state Congress for next year's Lok Sabha polls, a top party leader said.

Singh will also be meeting other opposition leaders, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said.

"Jitendra Singh ji and two other leaders will be coming here on a two-day visit on Thursday. They will be discussing the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The Congress has three MPs from Assam in the current Lok Sabha.

Sikdar said the AICC team will also hold constituency-wise discussions with local leaders.

APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders will be present during the discussions, he added.

