India News | AIIMS Doctor Alleges Fresh Threats in Rape Case

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A 39-year-old AIIMS doctor has alleged fresh threats in an ongoing rape case against a doctor of the same hospital, prompting police to register another FIR.

Agency News PTI| Feb 17, 2025 06:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | AIIMS Doctor Alleges Fresh Threats in Rape Case

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 39-year-old AIIMS doctor has alleged fresh threats in an ongoing rape case against a doctor of the same hospital, prompting police to register another FIR.

She alleged that she received threat calls while heading to the hospital. The caller allegedly warned her to withdraw the case, threatened to kill her, and claimed to know about her movements, according to the FIR shared by the victim.

Also Read | Noida Tragedy: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Watching Wedding Procession From Balcony Dies After Being Shot During Celebratory Firing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

She immediately reported the alleged incident to police and a fresh FIR was registered at the Hauz Khas police station on February 14.

This marks the third FIR in connection with the case. The original rape complaint was filed in July 2023, accusing the doctor of multiple offenses, including criminal intimidation.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

In December 2024, another case was registered after she reported threats from the accused and his associates.

The victim also alleged that her family was targeted, with men linked to the accused allegedly visiting her residence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 39-year-old AIIMS doctor has alleged fresh threats in an ongoing rape case against a doctor of the same hospital, prompting police to register another FIR.

She alleged that she received threat calls while heading to the hospital. The caller allegedly warned her to withdraw the case, threatened to kill her, and claimed to know about her movements, according to the FIR shared by the victim.

Also Read | Noida Tragedy: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Watching Wedding Procession From Balcony Dies After Being Shot During Celebratory Firing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

She immediately reported the alleged incident to police and a fresh FIR was registered at the Hauz Khas police station on February 14.

This marks the third FIR in connection with the case. The original rape complaint was filed in July 2023, accusing the doctor of multiple offenses, including criminal intimidation.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

In December 2024, another case was registered after she reported threats from the accused and his associates.

The victim also alleged that her family was targeted, with men linked to the accused allegedly visiting her residence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake in Delhi
500K+ searches
Earthquake
200K+ searches
Deandra Dottin
20K+ searches
Delhi earthquake tremors
20K+ searches
Earthquakes today
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Social Media Account With Over 9 Lakh Followers, Alleges Conspiracy (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Abhinav Arora’s Instagram Shut Down: 10-Year-Old Spiritual Content Creator Loses Social Media Account With Over 9 Lakh Followers, Alleges Conspiracy (Watch Video)

  • ‘Freckleface Strawberry’: Julianne Moore Expresses Shock Over Donald Trump’s Administration Banning Her Children’s Book – See Her Insta Post

  • 'Saare Jagah Se Blocked Hu...' Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up on Not Being Able to See Son Zoravar After Divorce in Emotional Interview, Says He Spiritually Communicates With Him (Watch Video)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Earthquake in Delhi
    500K+ searches
    Earthquake
    200K+ searches
    Deandra Dottin
    20K+ searches
    Delhi earthquake tremors
    20K+ searches
    Earthquakes today
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel