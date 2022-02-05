Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): After female students wearing 'Hijab' were denied entry into Bhandarkas' College in Karnataka's Kundapura, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the aim of this is to deprive Muslim girls of education.

"This is the plan of depriving female students of education. The aim is to deprive female children of education," Siddaramaiah told the mediapersons in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Chinese Bridge on Pangong Lake in Illegally-Held Area, Says Govt in Parliament.

On being asked about Hindu students wearing saffron shawls in protest against the use of hijab in the college, he said, "Wearing a Saffron shawl has been in practice for a few days, but wearing a Hijab has been in practice for several years. The issue is sub judice in the court of law. The hijab has been around for a long time," he said.

"Such things are brought to the forefront when elections are around," he added.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress would raise the matter in the Assembly after the decision of the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)