Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The AIMPLB on Sunday appealed to the "highest authorities" to place stringent measures to control "hatred being spread" in the country even as it passed resolutions against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and razing of people's properties.

Meeting here in Lucknow, the board also urged the judiciary to take a serious note of "injustice" being meted out to the weaker sections and the minorities.

Also Read | Coimbatore Road Accident: Three Killed, 3 Injured as Bus, Van Collide Head-on with Bus Near Vellakoil in Tirupur.

"Houses built for decades are getting razed. Those holding peaceful demonstrations are framed under the most stringent of laws and put behind bars indefinitely," said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in a statement.

"Lawlessness, whether on the part of the citizens or the rulers, is condemnable and all citizens and stakeholders must oppose it strongly," it said. The reference was apparently to the bulldozing of allegedly illegal properties in UP, actions which critics say targets Muslims.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: TMC Releases Manifesto for Upcoming Polls, Promises ‘Bengal Model of Development’.

In its appeal to the "highest authorities," the board urged them to control the spread of hate "before irreparable damage was done to the fabric of our nation's harmony."

The board passed several resolutions in the meeting, organised at the Islamic Seminary Nadwatul Ulama here, including against "illegal" appropriation of the waqf properties and demanding the proper implementation of the Places of Worship Act.

In one such resolution, according to AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saif Ullah Rahmani, the board said that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will deprive citizens of the privileges provided to them by the Personal Laws.

Such a "code is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multicultural and multilingual country like India," the statement read.

On The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the AIMPLB said that failing to implement the Act could lead to "endless differences among various religious groups."

"The government must not surrender to the separatist powers and should responsibly safeguard the legal interests of all," it urged.

On the Waqf property issue, it said: "It is unlawful for any citizen or government to grab waqf properties. The AIMPLB strongly opposes statements by some public representatives instigating action to deprive Muslims of their waqf properties and appeals to the government to beware of such actions."

The board advised the Muslims to take care of waqf properties and use them, as much as possible, for educational purposes.

The board also called for the following of due procedure of law as it lamented: "Unfortunately, lawlessness is prevailing in the country and an attempt is to implicate the accused even before the prosecution and litigation take their course."

"Law is a ray of hope for justice. Lawlessness steeps society into anarchy," it added.

Making an appeal to the Judiciary, the AIMPLB statement said, "Judiciary is the last hope for the public. No bigger misfortune can there be than disappointment on this front."

The board also observed that religion and faith are matters of belief and conscience, hence, the decision to follow a religion is natural.

"It is unfair to use force or money to influence an individual in this matter. However, in many states, laws have been made (so) as to deprive citizens of this very basic right. This is totally unacceptable. Yet, those who willingly choose to switch from one religion to another are free to do so," it said.

The meeting was also attended by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The AIMPLB has 51 executive members including AIMIM chief Owaisi.

'Nikahnama' authorised by the AIMPLB must be used to seal a matrimonial alliance, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)