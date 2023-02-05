Coimbatore, February 4: Three people, including two women, were killed on the spot and three others injured on Sunday when the van they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus near Vellakoil in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, police said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Killed as Car Hits Bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar (Watch Video).

The occupants of the van were returning home in Tirupur after attending a function when the accident occurred, the police said. The bus was bound for Kumbakonam from here, they said.

The injured were hospitalised in Tirupur, they said. The deceased were Devi (60), Pramila (45) and Lokeshwaran (26), they added.