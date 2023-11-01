Vijaynagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari began his tour of forward areas in the North East with a visit to the Advanced Landing Ground at Vijaynagar on Tuesday and interacted with the air troops in the region.

The Air Chief Marshal interacted with air warriors, complimenting them for their contribution towards air defence in remote areas of the country.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bengaluru: Lady Doctor Attacked by Kannada Superstar Darshan's Pet Dogs, Complain Lodged (Watch Video).

Vijaynagar is India's easternmost ALG, to which the IAF first began air transport ops in 1962. As part of the efforts to enhance air connectivity to the NE, it was upgraded in 2019 & continues to host the IAF's transport aircraft that fly to this remote region, stated the Indian Air Force.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders' conference held from October 12-13 at Air Force Station, Tezpur.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Panel Report Citing Marathas Shall be Issued 'Kunbi Caste' Certificates to Make Them Eligible For Quotas.

The Chief of the Air Staff reviewed the operational preparedness of the Command and expressed satisfaction with its major achievements.

In his address, the Chief of the Air Staff emphasized the importance of maintaining a high operational preparedness and ensuring the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)