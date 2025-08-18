New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Passengers on board Air India flight from Kochi to Delhi faced an unexpected delay on Sunday after a technical snag was detected during the aircraft's take-off roll.

According to an airline spokesperson, the cockpit crew noticed the issue and, in line with Standard Operating Procedures, discontinued the take-off run. The AI504 aircraft was then taxied back to the bay for inspection.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Airline in its statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks".

All passengers were safely disembarked, and Air India arranged for an alternative aircraft to operate the service. Ground staff in Kochi provided immediate assistance to the affected travellers.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman Turns 66: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to Union Finance Minister, Says 'Plays Vital Role to Realise Viksit Bharat'.

"Subsequently, all passengers were disembarked, and an alternative aircraft was deployed to operate the flight. Our ground team in Kochi provided immediate assistance to the affected passengers," the airline further said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain our top priority," the airline said in a statement.

The airline did not disclose specific details of the technical problem, but emphasised that safety protocols were followed at every step. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)