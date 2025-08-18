Kolkata, August 18: The civic authorities of Kolkata will shortly declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, August 18. Lottery participants who are looking for Kolkata FF live winning numbers can check the result chart of Satta Matka-type lottery game at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A speculative lottery, Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF), is played twice a day from Monday to Sunday. Kolkata FF players can find Monday's lucky draw results and winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is popularly referred to as Fatafat. The Satta Matka-style lottery requires lottery players to be physically present in Kolkata to participate in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. It must be noted that the Kolkata FF results of today (August 18) will be published after each round or bazi is completed. Eight rounds (bazis) are played in the Kolkata FF lottery, with results declared every 90 minutes. Scroll below to know where and how to check Kolkata Fatafat lottery results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Wondering how to check Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers? Participants can check the results of each bazi of Kolkata Fatafat lottery by visiting portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw in the Kolkata FF Result Chart displayed above. They can also check the results here, as LatestLY will keep updating the result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The speculative lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. The result chart provided above also shows the result timings of each bazi. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kolkata, where the Kolkata FF lottery is being played today. It is one of the few lottery games that is played on all seven days of the week.

