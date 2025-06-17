Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India] June 17 (ANI): The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight, were brought to his residence in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday. The mortal remains were later taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

Captain Sabharwal lost his life in the tragic accident that occurred on June 12 when the London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that DNA samples of 125 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched, and families of 124 deceased had been contacted. The mortal remains of 83 victims were handed over to their families.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Earlier, a memorial ceremony was held by the Indian High Commission in London to honour victims of the Air India AI171 crash. Dignitaries, including India's Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner, joined diaspora members to pay tribute.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. (ANI)

