New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital after assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff here on Thursday.

The solemn ceremony marked his tribute to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Cigarette Prices to Rise From February 1 in India; Check New Excise Duty Rates as ITC and Godfrey Phillips Stocks Plunge.

Senior officers of the Indian Air Force were present on the occasion as Air Marshal Kapoor paid homage, reaffirming the force's commitment to service, sacrifice and the defence of the nation.

Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. A Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader, he has more than 3400 hours of flying experience.

Also Read | ITC Share Price Today, January 1, 2026: Stocks of FMCG Giant Plunge Over 9% in Early Trade; Here is Why ITC Share is Falling Today.

During his illustrious career, the Air Marshal has held numerous field and staff appointments. His operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector and Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base.

He has done instructional tenures as Chief Instructor (Flying) at Air Force Academy and as Directing Staff at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, the Air Officer was instrumental in the induction and operationalisation of PC-7 MK II aircraft in the IAF.

He has also undertaken a diplomatic assignment as the Defence Attache in Pakistan. His staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at Air HQ, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command.

Before taking over as AIC-in-C Training Command, he also served as the Air Officer-in-Charge, Personnel, at Air Headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)