New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Air passenger traffic is expected to further rise this year due to G20 meetings and other factors, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday as he highlighted the progress made by the country's civil aviation sector.

The government is also making efforts to make the country a hub for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) activities of aircraft, increase the number of operational flight routes as well as the airports, according to the minister.

India is the world's third largest aviation market and the air traffic is on the rise after the sector was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reddy, who is the tourism minister, said there will be an increase in air passenger traffic by the end of 2023 due to G20 meetings and other factors.

Aviation is key for tourism and cultural exchanges, he added.

While mentioning about the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), Reddy said an amount of Rs 2,360 crore has been given as viability gap funding for the scheme so far.

On February 12, domestic air passenger traffic touched 4,37,800 on 2,935 flights, with the civil aviation ministry saying "Indian Aviation reaches new heights as domestic aviation operations soar higher with the highest ever post-Covid passenger movement".

