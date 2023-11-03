New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the air pollution in the national capital and said that everyone knows that the AAP Chief is known for corruption now he is also going to be known for his ineffectiveness and false promises.

Addressing the press conference, Bhatia said "Everyone knows that Kejriwal is known for corruption. Now he is also going to be known for his ineffectiveness and false promises. There is pollution in Delhi which is dangerous for the general public. The pollution in Delhi is threatening to common people, but if there is someone more threatening than that, it's Arvind Kejriwal. He is threatening because his motive is to do cheap politics. It is a very good thing to expand the party, but Kejriwal ji, you have been in power for 9-10 years, and you have not taken any concrete steps against pollution. The pollution in the air is the result of Arvind Kejriwal's lack of efforts."

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains 'Severe' in National Capital; Some Stations Record Marginal Recovery.

Gaurav Bhatia further said that Kejriwal has sought time of a year to curb the pollution in the national capital, but it is sad that he failed.

"There is a Chief Minister in Delhi who is only concerned with earning money. He is not aware of his responsibilities. On November 3, 2022, even when there was this kind of pollution, the centre was helping Delhi Government and Punjab Government. That time too, Kejriwal had said that he wanted one-year time to finish the pollution but one year has passed. This is very sad," Gaurav Bhatia said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Five Security Guards Arrested for Gang-Raping Woman, Looting Cash in Ahmedabad.

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

Gaurav Bhatia also mentioned the recent ED summons to Delhi CM and said "You (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) evaded ED's summon, got afraid, at least now say something on what public is asking about your statement (on pollution)."

He further mentioned about the Smog towers in Delhi which was, the Delhi Government said is a big step toward curbing pollution.

"Two years ago Kejriwal had said that smog towers will help to finish pollution. The smog tower of Connaught Place alone cost Rs 25 crore. This is in media reports. When AQI reached severe level, media persons and BJP workers came to see the condition of smog towers and they were closed. You used to take credit for this, Kejriwal ji. You had built many such towers which are closed today," Bhatia added.

He also targeted Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and asked, "Being an Environment minister, what are you doing?"

"First he (Gopal Rai) said that the pollution in Delhi is because of Punjab and Haryana, but your government is in Punjab also. So now he is saying that this is because of the Central Government," Gaurav Bhatia said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)