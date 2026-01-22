Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Following the arrest of an airport staffer based on a complaint from a South Korean national who alleged sexual harassment by the accused on the pretext of routine frisking at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the accused was placed under judicial custody and the woman had left the country.

Speaking to reporters, Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "As per the complaint given in Bengaluru airport police station, one person was arrested on the allegations of outraging the modesty of a foreign national woman. The incident happened after the woman completed the airport security check. The man said that he heard a beep sound coming from the woman's bag or her body. He misbehaved with her. He is currently under judicial custody. This is a criminal case. The woman has left the country."

Earlier, based on a complaint from a South Korean national who alleged sexual harassment by an airport staffer on the pretext of routine frisking at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the KIAL Airport police arrested and registered a case against the accused.

The airport staffer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing the foreign national who had arrived at the airport to travel to South Korea on January 19, KIAL Airport police station officials said on Wednesday.

"An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer has been arrested for sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea. During the ticket inspection, the staffer said that a beeping sound was coming from the woman's bag and asked her to be checked separately. He took the woman to the men's toilet. There, he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection," the police said.

"The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. The CCTV footage confirmed the same. The Kempegowda Airport Police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been arrested. Investigation is underway. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)," police further said.

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman's private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection. The woman expressed her strong opposition but the accused continued his search and left her after saying 'Okay, thank you' and walked away. Later, the foreign national complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police.

Based on her complaint, the Kempegowda Airport Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The police are continuing their investigation into the case. (ANI)

