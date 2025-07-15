Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to inspect officers at Tiruppuvanam Police Station in connection with the Ajith Kumar custodial death case.

Two CBI officers, including Inspector Ramesh Kumar, visited the Tiruppuvanam Police Station and inquired the police personnel and investigators. The inquiry lasted for about 15 minutes, after which the CBI officials left the police station.

Meanwhile, a team led by CBI DSP Mohit Kumar on Monday conducted inspections in various locations, including the Executive Office of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department at Madapuram, the areas surrounding the temple, and the tamarind grove behind the student hostel where Ajith Kumar was reportedly assaulted.

CBI had taken over the probe upon receiving direction from the Madras High Court.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Minister KR Periyakaruppan visited the family of Ajith Kumar, who died while in police custody, and handed over an ex gratia payment of Rs 7.5 lakhs on behalf of the state government.

Accompanied by District Collector K Porkodi, the minister offered condolences to the family.

Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was detained for questioning in connection with a theft. He later died, allegedly, while in police custody.

The post-mortem report revealed 44 injuries on various parts of Kumar's body. As per the post-mortem report, the deceased Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim.

Amid a political row over the case, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest on Sunday, demanding justice for Kumar.

Hitting back at TVK, DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday said that TVK president Vijay should understand basic politics, pointing out that the actor criticises both state and central investigations without consistency.

Speaking to ANI, DMK leader Elangovan said, "We have handed it over to the CBI, and here police people were involved and they were arrested. So if the state police investigate, Vijay will say they are doing their investigation on their own, and if the CBI investigates, he will say why will the CBI investigate...he should know basic politics." (ANI)

